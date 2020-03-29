Andhra Pradesh

Door delivery of medicines begins in East Godavari dist.

67 stores roped in for the free service in East Godavari district

Apollo Pharmacy group on Sunday launched home delivery of medicines in East Godavari district on Sunday. The services will be availble between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Launching the initiative, East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the service is being offered free of cost. The service began in Kakinada, Amalapuram, Mandapeta, Bikkvolu, Draksharamam and Jaggampeta and other towns on Sunday.

As many as 67 stores of the pharmacy group have been roped in for the initiative. The police are monitoring the door delivery system.

