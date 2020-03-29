Door delivery of medicines begins in East Godavari dist.

Apollo Pharmacy group on Sunday launched home delivery of medicines in East Godavari district on Sunday. The services will be availble between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.
Launching the initiative, East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the service is being offered free of cost. The service began in Kakinada, Amalapuram, Mandapeta, Bikkvolu, Draksharamam and Jaggampeta and other towns on Sunday.
As many as 67 stores of the pharmacy group have been roped in for the initiative. The police are monitoring the door delivery system.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.