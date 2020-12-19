Doodh Duronto transports5 crore litres of milk to Delhi

TIRUPATI

19 December 2020 01:22 IST

Doodh Duronto, the special train that started as a simple and temporary alternative during the nationwide lockdown to take milk to the residents of Delhi, has achieved a rare distinction of transporting five crore litres so far.

Starting March 26, the train has been running from the Renigunta junction in Andhra Pradesh to Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, initially on alternate days and later as a daily train from July 15, in view of the rising demand for the perishable as well as essential commodity. On December 17, the train touched the rare distinction of having supplied five crore litres of milk, considered a major milestone in terms of business and outreach for the Indian Railways.

As South Central Railways (SCR) attached top priority to the train on a par with mail express trains, the huge distance of 2,300 km between the two stations is covered within 30 hours. The one crore litre target was reached in 90 days and the two crore figure in 50 days.

The three crore and four crore litre-mark were touched in 47 and 43 days respectively. Finally, the time taken for the last crore litres was a mere 37 days. The train is run with six milk tankers, each with a holding capacity of 40,000 litres. Around 207 trips have been operated so far taking the total past the five crore litre mark.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya appreciated the continued efforts of the staff at the zonal headquarters as well as Guntakal division in mobilising milk to cater to the needs of the national capital.