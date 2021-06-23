Doodh Duronto reaches a milestone

TIRUPATI

23 June 2021 23:00 IST

It has ferried 9 crore litres of milk to Delhi in the last 15 months

Renigunta Junction has achieved the rare distinction of having despatched nine crore litres of milk to New Delhi through the ‘Doodh Duronto’ special train over the last 15 months.

The South Central Railway (SCR) had launched the service on March 26, 2020, to Hazrat Nizamuddin station in a bid to balance the essential commodity supply chain, which breached the nine crore-mark as on June 22, 2021.

Originally introduced on alternate days, the officials made it a daily special from July 15, considering the rising demand.

Advertising

Advertising

The zone operated the train on a par with mail and express trains to cover the distance of 2,300 km between Renigunta and H. Nizamuddin within a reasonable time of 30 hours.

The specials are run with six milk tankers, each having a storage capacity of 40,000 litres.

With 394 trips having been operated, totalling to 2,248 milk tankers, there was elation in the Railways when the nine-crore-litre mark was touched.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya said the train played a key role in ensuring that the supply of an essential commodity like milk was not affected during the COVID-19 period.