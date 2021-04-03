Don’t yield to pressure, Lokesh tells sarpanches

VIJAYAWADA

03 April 2021 23:37 IST

‘Work fearlessly and focus on optimum utilisation of Central funds’

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Saturday asked the newly-elected sarpanches not to yield to the pressure tactics of the ruling party, and instead work fearlessly with dedication.

In a statement, Mr. Lokesh said the sarpanches and ward members had earned their posts by fighting elections against all odds and, therefore, should work without any fear or prejudice.

Extended his greetings to the sarpanches and ward members who took the oath of office, he said the victory secured after facing threats by the ruling party leaders and cadres was precious, and they should protect the sanctity of their posts.

‘Fight against G.O. 2’

He said the sarpanches should continue their fight against the G.O. No. 2 that was brought “illegally by the YSRCP government to negate their powers and responsibilities.”

“There is no need for anybody to succumb to the threats of the ruling party leaders. The 73rd and the 74th amendments to the Constitution give immense powers to the sarpanches to develop the local bodies,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh said the sarpanches should focus on optimum utilisation of Central funds that would directly come to the panchayats without the role of any intermediaries.

“The Constitution has guaranteed these powers, which nobody can take away. The Chief Minister has no faith in the local self-government, which reflects in the G.O. 2,” he said.