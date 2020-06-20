Andhra Pradesh

‘Don’t view the solar eclipse with naked eye’

The sun can be seen through a filter, say experts

Jayarami Reddy Konda, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Science City of Andhra Pradesh, has appealed to the public not to look at the sun with the naked eye during the solar eclipse.

Mr. Reddy said the solar eclipse will begin at 10.37 a.m. and continue till 1.37 p.m. on Sunday (June 21). “The solar eclipse will be visible at its peak at 12.20 p.m. People are requested to watch the eclipse with the help of skygazers, box projectors, binoculars or telescopes,” he said.

Science City of A.P. is not conducting the safe viewing of the solar eclipse this time due to the pandemic, the CEO said in a press release.

