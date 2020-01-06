Unleash your anger against me, spare Amaravati Capital region, Naidu tells YSRCP govt.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Assembly N. Chandrababu Naidu asked the YSRCP government to unleash its anger, if any, on him and spare the Amaravati Capital Region. He invited the government to order an inquiry into alleged insider trading by the TDP government if they want to act and not resort to shifting the capital citing insider trading as a reason.

On Monday Mr. Naidu visited the 24-hour hunger strike camp by Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao in the city in a show of solidarity with the farmers fighting against the relocation of the State Capital. CPI national leader K. Narayana also visited the camp and extended support to Mr. Rao.

‘People won’t forgive’

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naidu said the Capital Region and the State would not forgive YSRCP and its leaders if they continue to go on with the plans of shifting the capital to Visakhapatnam.

“People from various walks of life in Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, and other districts have formed Joint Action Committees expressing solidarity with the capital farmers and opposing shifting the capital to Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Naidu pointed out.

Buildings enough for govt. functioning

He said about ₹ 10, 000 crore has already been spent in Amaravati for construction of several buildings. If the YSRCP government cannot develop it further, it can just keep using the existing buildings which will be enough to house all the government functionaries.

Regarding the issue surrounding his alleged comments against Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar, Mr. Naidu denied disrespecting the former. I always respect officials, unlike CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, of whom officers are scared,” he quipped.

Crowd funding for protesting farmers

Mr. Naidu further called upon youth and the people of the State to come forward and join the farmers in protest against shifting the capital.

Meanwhile, donations poured in to support the agitating capital farmers. A woman donated four gold bangles and another woman donated two bangles to Mr. Naidu. Many others donated thousands of rupees in cash to the TDP chief.