Andhra Pradesh

‘Don’t trigger an agitation for separate Seema’

more-in

Mysoora Reddy seeks capital to be established in the region

Former Minister M.V. Mysoora Reddy said that people of Rayalaseema will be forced to agitate for a separate Greater Rayalaseema State if the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not establish the State capital in Rayalaseema region.

In a statement here on Thursday, Mr Reddy said now that the A.P. Legislative Council had referred the three capitals Bill to a Select Committee, there was an opportunity for the State government to reconsider its decision to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam. “As both Mr. Jagan and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu hail from Rayalaseema, they should respect the Sri Bagh pact and locate the capital in Rayalaseema,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 9:38:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dont-trigger-an-agitation-for-separate-seema/article30640681.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY