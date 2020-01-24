‘Don’t trigger an agitation for separate Seema’

Former Minister M.V. Mysoora Reddy said that people of Rayalaseema will be forced to agitate for a separate Greater Rayalaseema State if the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not establish the State capital in Rayalaseema region.
In a statement here on Thursday, Mr Reddy said now that the A.P. Legislative Council had referred the three capitals Bill to a Select Committee, there was an opportunity for the State government to reconsider its decision to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam. “As both Mr. Jagan and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu hail from Rayalaseema, they should respect the Sri Bagh pact and locate the capital in Rayalaseema,” he said.
