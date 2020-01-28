Don’t repeat Naidu’s mistakes, NAPM tells Jagan

Leaders of the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) on Tuesday said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government should focus on correcting the mistakes committed by the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

After meeting farmers in the capital region, NAPM leaders P. Chennaiah, Meera Sanghamitra and B. Ramakrishna Raju said the government, while designing development projects, should not lose sight of key factors like adherence to democratic norms, transparency and protection to environment.

They said Mr. Naidu did not place in the public domain the Sivaramakrishnan Committee report for an open discussion and also circumvented the provisions of the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (LARR Act).

Referring to the proposed shifting of the capital, the NAPM leaders said Visakhapatnam was a reasonably developed city, already stressed by population and pollution. Water crisis and environmental concerns run contrary to the government’s decentralisation plan.

They said the government plans should not hurt the interests of farmers and farm labour, should not result in displacement of people and loss of livelihoods and environment.

The leaders also condemned ‘police excesses’ on the protesting farmers of Amaravati region.