Don’t proceed with unit till solution is reached, Minister tells Divi’s

Goutham Reddy says cases booked against people who agitated against the project should be withdrawn

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has advised the management of Divi’s Pharmaceuticals not to proceed with the establishment of its manufacturing unit in Tondangi mandal in East Godavari district before an amicable settlement is reached on the issues raised by the villagers.

Company director Kiran Divi positively responded to various suggestions made by the Minister, according to an official release.

In a video conference with top managerial personnel of the company which specialises in manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients, on Saturday, Mr. Reddy said the cases booked against people who agitated against the project should be withdrawn as the government was trying to break the deadlock and the company executives should hold negotiations with the fishermen who feared that the pharma unit would cause large-scale pollution.

He said the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) would ensure the pollution was within the stipulated levels.

Mr. Reddy said 75% of the jobs should be given to locals as per the AP Employment of Local Candidates in Industries / Factories Act, 2019 by availing support, which the government would be extending in sourcing quality manpower.

Lastly, the company management had been asked to take necessary community welfare activities under the CSR scheme.

Director of Industries of AP Government, J.V.N. Subramanyam, APIIC vice-chairman K. Raveen Kumar Reddy, APPCB member-]secretary Vivek Yadav and East Godavari district Sup[erntendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi were among the participants in the videoconference.