Don’t privatise VSP, YSRCP MPs urge Union Ministers

A 14-member delegation of MPs, under the leadership of Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and submitted memoranda to them not to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP).
Mr. Satyanarayana said the VSP was set up with USSR and German technology with an initial investment of ₹4,890 crore. Over 25,000 farmers had given their 22,000 acres of land to the government for establishment of the VSP, he added.
The plant has 17,500 permanent employees, 15,000 contract staff and a large number of skilled and unskilled workers. He appealed to the Home Minister to allot the captive mines, which would set the VSP on the road to profits. The team also went to the Prime Minister’s Office and handed over a copy of the memorandum to the Prime Minister’s personal secretary.
