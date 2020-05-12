Andhra Pradesh

Don’t pay power bills, Bonda Uma urges people

People should object to steep hike in power bills, he says

Former TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has asked people not to pay the power bills until the government revised the tariff slabs in a logical and rational manner.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Rao said that people should object to the steep hike in bills and register their protest in front of the visiting electricity staff. The government would cancel the white ration cards if the poor families paid the latest power bills which were around ₹3,000. Also, there was a possibility of denying other social benefits like social security pensions. The government has already used such pretexts to cancel benefits to many people in the state in the past, he alleged.

The TDP leader said that a SC family which used to get zero bill if the power consumption was less than 200 units. It was possible due to Jagjeevan Jyothi scheme implemented by the Chandrababu Naidu government. Now, the power bill runs into ₹2,900 for the same family. The YSRCP leaders owed an explanation to the Dalits. During his State-wide padayatra prior to elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised that electricity tariff would not be revised if voted to power, he recalled.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 10:45:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dont-pay-power-bills-bonda-uma-urges-people/article31568632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY