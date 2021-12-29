Don’t opt for VRS, Discom CMD tells diploma engineers

‘No measures that are detrimental to the interests of the staff will be taken’

Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) K. Santosh Rao has said that 2,859 G.L.M.’s (Energy Assistants) were appointed during 2019 and in the second phase, 398 more were recruited recently. The CMD participated as a chief guest at a programme organised by the AP Power Diploma Engineers’ Association at Kakatiya Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

He said that uninterrupted quality power for nine hours a day was being supplied to the agriculture sector. He asked the staff not to believe in rumours that their salaries and allowances were being reduced. He appealed to the staff not to harbour any feelings of insecurity and opt for VRS. He assured them that neither the officials of power companies nor the government would take any measures that were detrimental to the interests of the staff.

Mr. Santosh Rao commended the role of the diploma engineers for the technical development of power companies as also in providing better services to consumers. The suggestions of the association would always be considered, provided they were for the betterment of the organisation. Referring to the issue raised by the association leaders, he said that promotions were given to Junior Engineers recently and agreed to do justice to them regarding implementation of their pay scales and other issues.

Association State president V.V. Maheswara Reddy said that the staff strength does not match the increased workload. He, however, appealed to association members and employees to make collective efforts to provide better services to consumers and strive to take the organisation to greater heights. He recalled the yeoman services provided by employees to ensure uninterrupted supply to the consumers, during the pandemic and in the process some of them had lost their lives to the virus.

The CMD released a technical diary brought out by the association.

APEPDCL Director (Projects) K. Raja Bapaiah, Director (Operations) B. Ramesh Prasad and Director (Finance and HRD) D. Chandram released a table calendar and launched an ‘app’ developed by the association.

Dance performances

Earlier, artistes of the School of Theatre Arts regaled the gathering with their dances to popular Telugu numbers and also presented Assami folk, Odisha tribal dance and Bangladeshi folk dance. The ‘Bullet bandi’ dance by Hyndhavi, Tiina and Jenith Sanghavi, the Rajasthani ‘ghoomer’ dance by Poojitha Chandana, Anuradha, Kamalani and Jenith, ‘Relare’ by Tiina and Dharanipriya caught the attention of the audience.

The songs were choreographed by R. Nagaraj Patnaik, choreographer of the school.

The dancers were felicitated by the APEPDCL CMD.