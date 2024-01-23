Don’t need poll alliances, people are my star campaigners, says Jagan

January 23, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - URAVAKONDA (ANANTAPUR)

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said people are his ‘star campaigners’ who can help him sail through, while accusing the opposition parties of stitching unlikely alliances.

Addressing a public meeting after distributing the fourth tranche of aid under the ‘YSR Aasara’ scheme at Uravakonda in Anantapur district on Tuesday, he criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) for joining hands with the ‘‘only objective of unseating him and not on ideological grounds’‘. “They have stitched their flags together and want you to believe that it is a different outfit,” he remarked.

In the same vein, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the two parties of relying heavily on several star campaigners, including media houses, and ‘paid’ supporters, apart from borrowing support from leaders entrenched in some national parties. “My true star campaigners are the people of Andhra Pradesh and I don’t want anyone else,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appealing to the voters to turn foot soldiers to lead him to victory in the elections, he called upon them to cast their vote in favour of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) only if they had witnessed progress and if their families had received benefits from the government during the last 56 months.

Referring to the previous TDP regime, the Chief Minister recalled that the beneficiaries had been selected by Janmabhoomi committees in the erstwhile regime, which operated right under the nose of the Chief Minister’s Office, which, he said, was ‘knee-deep in corruption’.

“On the contrary, we are reaching out benefit schemes to every eligible woman, irrespective of caste, religion or political affiliation.” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, adding, “Mr. Chandrababu Naidu is known for his ‘deceptive assurances’. He made the loan waiver promise, but conveniently backtracked upon securing victory in 2014, which led to loans amounting to ₹14,210 crore accumulating interest and compound interest, as the promised ‘zero-interest scheme’ was scrapped.”

With the fourth and final tranche disbursement of ₹6,394.83 crore under the YSR Aasara scheme, the government has cleared the outstanding dues of 7.98 lakh SHGs amounting to ₹25,571 crore owed to various banks, fulfilling its commitment made ahead of the previous elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.