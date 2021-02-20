Don’t level corruption charges against me, says Deputy CM Narayanaswamy

Tirumala:

20 February 2021 17:03 IST

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy appealed to the Opposition party leaders not to level any kind of corruption charges against him. “TDP national President N. Chandrababu Naidu is my classmate. But am very poor and still don’t even own a house to live,” he said.

Speaking to media on Saturday Mr. Swamy said that YSRCP has registered victory in about 130 panchayats in his native constituency and that those who were unanimously elected presented him the laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara which was distributed freely among those who were present.

He said he honestly had no information about the distribution of laddus among the voters and had never indulged into any kind of corruption in his political carrier. Earlier, he had offered prayers at the hill temple.

