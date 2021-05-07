Andhra Pradesh

Don’t indulge in politics at this juncture, CM advises Soren

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy advised his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren through a message on Twitter to refrain from pointing fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to instead strengthen his hands in effectively combating the COVID pandemic.

This is not the time to point fingers as it would weaken the nation when it is waging a war against COVID, he observed.

Referring to Mr. Soren’s comment on the social media platform that Mr. Modi made a phone call to him to enquire about the COVID situation in Jharkhand, but neither said anything useful nor heard what he had to convey, Mr. Jagan said he had high respect for him (Mr. Soren), but was urging him “as a brother” not to indulge in such politics “no matter whatever our differences are”.

