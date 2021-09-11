Andhra Pradesh

Don’t increase power tariff, Congress urges State govt.

District Congress Committee president Saragada Ramesh Kumar addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday.  

Vizianagaram District Congress Committee president Saragada Ramesh Kumar on Saturday asked the State government to withdraw its decision to hike electricity tarrif in the name of collecting true-up charges.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that the people were already burdened with hefty taxes and fuel prices and they were not in a position to bear the additional burden. City Congress Party president Sunkari Satish Kumar said that the party would organise an agitation at the APEPDCL office on September 13 insisting that the government withdraw the the proposals immediately. Party district General Secretary S. Srinivasa Rao and party leader K. Chandra Sekhar urged the people from all walks of the life to participate in the protest.


