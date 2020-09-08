Don’t hesitate to act against illegalities: CM

GUNTUR

08 September 2020 19:58 IST

“The Chief Minister is with you, anything illegal, please don’t hesitate to act,” Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a pep talk at the Spandana weekly review programme on governance with Collectors and SPs here on Tuesday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the SPs to crack down on any illegal transportation of sand and liquor. He congratulated the SPs for taking stern action against those violating law.

He also had a word of praise for some police officers who dealt sensitively in cases related to atrocities on SC/ST communities. “I have read media reports about the action taken by some officers and I wish to congratulate them. I also ask the SPs to sensitise the station house officers to act with more care in sensitive cases,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

