Don’t forget roots and mother tongue: CJI

Ramana visits his native village of Ponnavolu in Krishna district

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice N.V. Ramana has said that mother tongue can be added to the Sanskrit verse Janani janma bhoomishca swargadapi gariyasi (Mother and motherland are superior even to heaven). None can forget their mother tongue or their native place, he said.

The CJI visited Ponnavolu, his native place, in Veerulapadu mandal of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, on Friday. The residents accorded a rousing reception to Justice Ramana, who visited the village for the first time after assuming office of Chief Justice of India.

On the occasion, Justice Ramana recalled his association with the village and his teachers in childhood. The village was politically active by 1967. There were representatives of four political parties, Congress, Communist Party, Swatantra, and Jan Sangh. But, problems never cropped in the village till date. Social awakening was necessary for development. Unity was a better medicine for all problems, he said.

One should not forget his roots, greatness and eminence of the Telugu language. Many people talk about the greatness of Telugu in Delhi. They recall that noted constructions were done by the Telugus, he said, adding, “If I am at the zenith in Judiciary, it is due to the blessings of people. I will strive for the greatness of Telugu and Telugu pride. I swear that all my actions will be in that endeavour.”

Justice Ramana said that he too had anguish that Telugu had no proper recognition. There was a need to strengthen the Telugu language, culture and traditions. “It was our fortune that the vaccine for COVID was prepared by Telugus, Dr. Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Bioetech,” he said.

Earlier, the CJI and his wife were was taken into the village in a well-decorated bullock cart. It was a photographer's delight that he carried a tricolour decorated whip. He visited the temple in the village where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Panchayat Raj and Rural development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah(Nani), MLAs Vasanta Krishna Prasad, Monditoka Jaganmohan Rao, Bhumana Karunakar Reedy, MLC Monditoka Arun Kumar and others welcomed and presented bouquets to him. Former Minister Mandali Buddha Prasad and others spoke.