Don’t force students to pay fees: JNTU-K V-C

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, (JNTU-Kakinada) Vice-Chancellor M. Ramalinga Raju has asked all affiliated colleges not to pester the students to pay the course fee at the end of the academic year in the wake of the health emergency.

In a video-conference with the principals of all affiliated colleges offering engineering, pharmacy and management in the Coastal A.P, Prof. Raju said, “The college authorities should not force students to pay the fee immediately. The managements of the academic institutions affiliated to the JNTU-K are also advised not to lay off the staff. The employees must be paid their full salary during the lockdown period.”

‘No impact on teaching’

Prof. Raju said half of the syllabus of all engineering courses for the first year has been completed on online mode while there was no impact of the lockdown with respect to the students of the second, third and final years.

He inquired about the measures being taken to check the spread of the virus in the colleges. JNTU-K Rector G.V.R. Prasada Rao and Registrar Ch. Satyanarayana were present.