Don’t force English medium on students, says BJP

Senior BJP leader and former Minister P. Manikyala Rao on Friday said that the YSRCP Government should allow students to choose the medium of instruction of their choice at government-run schools, instead of imposing English medium instruction.

Speaking to reporters here after a party workers’ meeting on Friday, Mr. Manikyala Rao said that it was improper on the government’s part to force students to study in English medium as there was a likelihood that such a decision could lead to a high dropout rate.

The former Minister, who had taken the lead to introduce English medium in schools as Endowments Minister under the TDP government, said that the YSRCP Government should provide an opportunity to students to study either in Telugu medium or English medium, depending upon their interest and capacity.

Referring to the sand crisis, Mr. Manikyala Rao said that there was no improvement in the availability of sand even after a week-long programme taken up by the ruling YSRCP, and suggested that the programme be extended for a month as a large section of construction workers were rendered jobless in the wake of disruption in the construction activity due to shortage of sand.

YSRCP defends move

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader Kommuri Ravichandra said at a media conference here that the government had taken the decision to make English medium compulsory with a view to equip weaker sections of students to face a competitive work atmosphere, and enjoy the same standard of education that is being provided at corporate schools. “It is unfortunate that the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena Party are making a hue and cry due to their ulterior political motives,” Mr. Ravichandra said.