Confederation of AP Consumers Organisations (CAPCO) Chairman and former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University H. Lajipathi Rai asked traders not to hike prices of essential commodities since people had little purchasing power and a majority of the employees of private sector could not get salaries. In a press release here, he urged the government to take stern action on the traders who tried to fleece consumers during the lockdown. “Many farmers are selling their produce at a throwaway prices with the lack of demand and marketing facility. The traders should not sell any product at exorbitant rates. Middlemen and traders should give priority to ethics instead of profits since people had been facing miseries with the drop in purchasing power,” said Dr. Lajipathi Rai.
Don’t fleece people, traders told
People have been facing problems due to lockdown: CAPCO chief
