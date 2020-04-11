Andhra Pradesh

Don’t fleece people, traders told

CAPCO chairman H. Lajipathi Rai.

CAPCO chairman H. Lajipathi Rai.  

People have been facing problems due to lockdown: CAPCO chief

Confederation of AP Consumers Organisations (CAPCO) Chairman and former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University H. Lajipathi Rai asked traders not to hike prices of essential commodities since people had little purchasing power and a majority of the employees of private sector could not get salaries. In a press release here, he urged the government to take stern action on the traders who tried to fleece consumers during the lockdown. “Many farmers are selling their produce at a throwaway prices with the lack of demand and marketing facility. The traders should not sell any product at exorbitant rates. Middlemen and traders should give priority to ethics instead of profits since people had been facing miseries with the drop in purchasing power,” said Dr. Lajipathi Rai.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2020 5:44:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dont-fleece-people-traders-told/article31317928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY