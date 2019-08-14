Don’t fall into KCR’s trap, Tulasi Reddy warns Jagan

Senior Congress leader N. Tulasi Reddy has warned Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy against walking into the trap laid by his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao on irrigation projects.

In a statement on Tuesday, the AP Congress Committee vice-president ridiculed the Telangana Chief Minister’s claims that he would strengthen the hands of the A.P. government in developing the Rayalaseema region into ‘Ratnala Seema’ and recalled the derogatory remarks made by the latter against the people of Rayalaseema in the past.

Mr. Tulasi Reddy recalled that KCR had called Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy a ‘water thief’ and had strongly opposed the latter’s move of increasing the capacity of the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator. In March, his government had approached the Supreme Court against the the Polavaram project.

Stating that the Telangana Chief Minister’s ‘double standards’ were evident, the Congress leader said he should think of the welfare of his own State.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should rethink on the decision in the interest of the people of the State, he said.leader said.

Quota for EWS

Leaders of the A.P. Youth Congress, meanwhile, have made a representation to Governor Biswabusan Harichandan, urging him to direct the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State to implement reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in appointments to village, municipal and ward Secretariats and to the energy assistants posts (Junior lineman Grade-II) in the Eastern and Southern Power Distribution Companies.

They said the new law mandating 10% quota for EWS came into effect from January 12 this year but the State government did not implement it in the recent appointments of village volunteers and municipal ward volunteers, as a result of which around 10,000 candidates from this section lost job opportunities.