Don’t cooperate with Maoists, ASP urges Gutti Koya tribals

Police officials celebrate Women’s Day with the villagers

Chintoor ASP G. Krishna Kanth interacting with children of the Gutti Koya tribe at Chinna Edugurallapalli village in Chintoor Agency on Monday.

The Chintoor police led by ASP G. Krishna Kanth on Monday appealed to the Gutti Koya tribals not to extend any cooperation to the banned Left-Wing Extremist (LWE) groups in East Godavari district.

Mr. Krishna Kanth and a team of police on Monday celebrated International Women’s Day with the Gutti Koya tribal families at Chinna Edugurallapalli village in Chintoor Agency.

“The LWE groups are targeting the tribals to woo them into their activities. The State government is expecting cooperation from the Gutti Koya tribals, and non-cooperation to the banned Naxal groups in the Agency,” said Mr. Krishna Kanth.

The ASP appealed to the Gutti Koya tribals to utilise the services of the State government for their all-round development, health and education. The police also distributed clothes and fruits to the 30 Gutti Koya tribal families on the occasion.

3K run

A large number of girls and women on Monday participated in the 3K run held between Sarpavaram and Bhanugudi junction in Kakinada city.

The event was led by East Godavari SP M. Raveendranath Babu on the eve of International Women’s Day. Kakinada MP V. Geetha and other public representatives participated in the event.