ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t compromise on safety aspects, industrial units told

March 21, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories B. Rambabu on Thursday told industrial units to not compromise on safety measures which would help save precious lives and protect crores worth of equipment.

Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited’s vice-president K. Seshagiri Rao and other executives organised a seminar on the 53rd National Safety Week.

Mr. Rambabu told the gathering that installation of advanced safety equipment, periodical inspection, training in crisis management for staff and coordination with nearby industrial units and government authorities during a mishap would minimise the impact of fire and other accidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NACL safety manager S. Mouleeswara Rao said that the company has been maintaining safety measures of national standards. NACL senior executives Mani Prasad, Varma, V. Govinda Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US