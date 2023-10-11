HamberMenu
Don’t compromise on food quality in hostels: RJUKT Chancellor

Director of the campus Peddada Jagadiswara Rao and Officer on Special Duty Sudhakar Babu informed him that special preparations were made to ensure proper hygiene was intact across the hostel and campus

October 11, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
RJUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy having meals with children in IIIT campus of Etcherla of Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

RJUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy having meals with children in IIIT campus of Etcherla of Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology Chancellor K.C. Reddy on Tuesday directed officials concerned of IIIT-Etcherla campus of Srikakulam to not compromise on the quality of food and other facilities.

He claimed that the government had released adequate funds to take care of the students in all aspects. Amid the Nuzvid IIIT campus student agitation which took place about two days ago, Dr. Reddy made a surprise visit to observe the quality of the food. He dined along with the students and expressed satisfaction over the menu and quality.

Director of the campus Peddada Jagadiswara Rao and Officer on Special Duty Sudhakar Babu informed him that special preparations were made to ensure proper hygiene was intact across the hostel and campus.

Earlier, Dr. Reddy inspected the progress of the various buildings being constructed in the campus premises. Administrative officer Muni Ramakrishna, Dean Korla Mohan krishna chowdary, Finance Officer Challa Asirinaidu and others were present.

