Don’t believe rumours, EPDCL CMD urges people

‘Some power consumers receiving phone messages over removal of connections’

The Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) K. Santhosha Rao in a press release appealed to the consumers not to believe the rumours coming through unknown phone numbers and on social media, here on Tuesday.

The CMD ordered the vigilance officials to investigate the issues when the officials alerted him that messages such as connections would be removed overnight for not paying electricity bills, were coming to the phones of some consumers from persons who are not related to the company.

The CMD said that the information related to the consumer’s bill including the electricity service number and total bill amount would be sent directly from the EPDCL to the consumer’s phone in the form of a message.

He said that the consumers in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East and West Godavari districts under the jurisdiction of the EPDCL can get full information by calling the toll free number 1912 or by sending messages to WhatsApp number 8500001912 to clear their doubts about electricity bills and their payments.