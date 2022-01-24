Don’t be misled by Naidu, YSRCP urges govt. employees

‘They should understand the financial crisis in the State in view of the pandemic situation’

Former MLA and YSR Congress Party leader S.A. Rahaman has appealed to government employees not to be misled by Telugu Desam Party(TDP) president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu but give up their adamant attitude on the issue.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Dr. Rahaman said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has a soft corner for government employees and would never cheat them like Mr. Naidu had done in the past. The government would have to bear an additional burden of ₹18,000 crore for meeting the 27% IR. Mr. Reddy has taken the bold step of merging the loss-making Road Transport Corporation (RTC) into the government.

The wages of ‘safai walas’ was increased by ₹18,000. Dr. Rahaman alleged that some vested interests were deliberately trying to create a rift between employees and the government. He appealed to the employees to understand the financial crisis in the State in view of the pandemic situation and stand by the government.

The former MLA said that the Committee of Ministers was ready to hold talks with the employees regarding the PRC. The government had already announced allocation of houses for the employees. Dr. Rahaman said that he was striving for the development of Visakhapatnam city and for the progress of the Muslim community. He expressed optimism that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would win all the four Assembly segments in the city in the next general elections.

He denied rumours that he was trying to shift loyalties. He said that he was striving to establish the Abdul Kalam Cultural Centre and recovery of the 5,000 acres of Wakf lands, which were encroached in the city.

Dr. Rahaman said that Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy was encouraging him and some persons, who were unable to digest it, were floating rumours that he was planning to join the TDP.