‘Don’t be lackadaisicaltowards COVID protocols’

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal urged people to continue following all COVID protocols religiously as any kind of lackadaisical attitude may prove costlier what with the threat of a second wave looming in the country.
Addressing a media conference here, he said that a 50-day campaign had been designed to raise awareness among the public about the importance of protocols.
“As many as 37 departments are being involved in awareness programmes which would continue till January 15, 2021. Our aim is to make Vizianagaram a green zone. Zero positivity is possible by the end of December as new cases have come down, and death rate has also come down significantly as only five persons died in the district in the month of November,” said Dr. Hari Jawaharlal.
He urged the political parties and other organisations to avoid big gatherings since it might lead to spread of the infection within no time. Senior medical officers Rammohana Rao and Bala Muralikrishna were present in the media conference.
