Don’t allow ‘rival opinion’ groups in proximity of Amaravati padayatra, A.P. HC tells officials

The Andhra Pradesh High Court | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice R. Raghunandan Rao of the AP High Court (HC) ordered that while permitting any group to express their ‘rival opinion’ on the Amaravati farmers’ Amaravati-Arasavalli Maha Padayatra, the official respondents (Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, District Collectors, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner and Superintendents of Police) should ensure that such groups were not present in the proximity of the aggrieved farmers keeping in view the apprehension that anti-social elements could infiltrate the Padayatra and cause a law and order problem.

In the same vein, the judge left the question of what would be such proximity, to the discretion of the ‘authorities on the ground’.

During the hearing of a petition filed by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) against the alleged attacks on farmers participating in the Maha Padayatra, on Friday, Justice Raghunandan Rao reiterated that the farmers’ procession could not consist of more than 600 persons whose details had already been furnished to the police, and ordered the police to not allow others to participate in the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also directed that the persons seeking to express solidarity should do so only from the sidelines and not by joining the procession.

Lastly, he ordered the petitioners and the official respondents to see to it that not more than four vehicles were part of the Padayatra and it followed the approved route map.

The case has been posted on October 27 for further hearing.

In the course of the arguments, Advocate-General S. Sriram submitted that there were many violations of the directions issued by the court earlier, due to which the permission granted for the Maha Padayatra warranted a review.

He also observed that the speeches being made by the participants in the Padayatra and other persons in the guise of expressing solidarity were abusive and personally directed against some persons at the helm of affairs.

Senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao argued on behalf of the APS that the word solidarity included the rights of supporters to march with the leaders and express their views albeit in a peaceful way devoid of any confrontation. He claimed that the farmers were not objecting to the expression of opposition to their view.