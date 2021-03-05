Don’t accept gifts, money from candidates, voters urged

VIZIANAGARAM

05 March 2021 17:59 IST

The Youth for Anti-Corruption urged the voters not to accept any gifts and money from candidates during the municipal elections to ensure free and fair poll process in Vizianagaram. The association co-convener Mandala Rajkumar and other team members met college students and explained the necessity to elect the candidates with clean track record. “Many youngsters don’t know the importance of vote power. We are urging them to take part in the election process,” Mr. Rajkumar said.

