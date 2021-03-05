Andhra Pradesh

Don’t accept gifts, money from candidates, voters urged

The Youth for Anti-Corruption urged the voters not to accept any gifts and money from candidates during the municipal elections to ensure free and fair poll process in Vizianagaram. The association co-convener Mandala Rajkumar and other team members met college students and explained the necessity to elect the candidates with clean track record. “Many youngsters don’t know the importance of vote power. We are urging them to take part in the election process,” Mr. Rajkumar said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2021 6:00:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dont-accept-gifts-money-from-candidates-voters-urged/article33997079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY