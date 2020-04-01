Donors, police reach out to Yanadi families

“We depend on begging. As there is no public movement due to lockdown, we are suffering from hunger. Thanks to the donors and the police who gave us rice, dal and oil,” said a woman, Kathi Nagamani.

“Many families in Yanadula Colony are struggling with poverty and finding it difficult to meet both ends. For the last ten days, there has been no proper food. Children, pregnant woman and the elderly in the families are the worst hit,” said another Yanadi woman Bhavani.

When the donors visited the colony near here on Wednesday, children and women followed the vehicles expecting some succour from them and queued up in the streets. While senior citizens in Yanadi families were seen peeping through the doors and eagerly waiting for food.

“About 250 families are staying in Yanadula Colony, located at Mustakanpeta in the town. On seeing the pathetic situation in their families, police have decided to do some help for them and Additional Superintendent of Police Moka Sathi Babu has adopted the colony,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

Health problems

“Men and children in the families will do rag-picking. Children are seen anaemic and suffering from various health problems due to unhygienic conditions and poverty. They don’t even have proper clothes to wear,” said Mr. Sathi Babu.

On Wednesday, the Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce, Automobile Association and the police distributed ration to the Yanadi families in the colony. Additional Director-General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao, Chamber of Commerce secretary Prakash Rao and the SP distributed rice, dal, tamarind and oil to the residents.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu said, 10 kg of rice, 1.5 kg of red gram, 250 grams of tamarind, 500 grams of onion and 500 grams of edible oil were distributed among the Yanadi families, Class-IV employees and home guards in the Police Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional DGP complimented the SP, ASP and the Chilakalapudi police for their gesture and said that no family should stay with hunger in the colony. Mr. Mohan Rao asked the residents to maintain cleanliness and stay indoors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.