Donkey’s milk fetches handsome returns

The sight of a donkey has become rare in Chittoor district over the past decade. The older generation swears by the power of its “wonder milk” and the younger generation does not altogether dismiss the belief.

Officially, the number of donkeys in the entire district is less than 100, while the number of female animals is negligible. So, mothers with toddlers looking for donkey milk patronise herders when they reach their doorsteps.

From August onward, the outskirts of a number towns and villages in the district witness the arrival of families herding donkeys to sell “donkey’s milk for all ailments”, charging ₹50 for 10 ml. The sellers also claim that the milk is a cure for ailments such as paralysis, nervous debilities and other diseases. At present, about 50 families from the Adilabad, Nizamabad and Ranga Reddy districts of Telangana are roaming the streets of Chittoor district.

From August till January every year, the groups live in temporary tents and thatched huts, generally under railway and road overbridges. While some women walk down the streets with the donkeys trailing them, some men engage a goods carrier, fitted with a public address system announcing the “benefits” of the milk, to carry the donkeys and to make a fast buck.

Regular customers

Milk sellers service a regular customer base every week. They prescribe seven doses to a child — one dose a week. Some mothers stop with just one dose, while others prefer to complete the full course.

Mangavva (38), a donkey herder from Ranga Reddy district, now roaming in the Nagari municipality area, says the growing mechanisation of the dhobi industry everywhere has forced them to depend on the sale of donkeys’ milk. “Every day, my donkey gives half a litre of milk. I earn around ₹700 a day, after spending ₹80 for the feed,” she said.