ADVERTISEMENT

Donkey population is on decline due to illegal slaughter, says expert

February 24, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Experts appeal to Animal Husbandry Department officials to frame policies to protect donkeys in Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Brooke senior programme leader Priya Pandey speaking at a seminar on donkey population, in Anantapur. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The donkey population is fast depleting in India and Africa owing to illegal slaughter, Brooke India’s senior programme leader Priya Pandey said at a seminar organised by the Animal Husbandry Department of Andhra Pradesh at the Reddipalli Training Centre.

Brooke is non-profit organisation that works on the use and protection of horses, mules and donkeys.

The donkey population in India has come down by 53% in over a decade. The dependency on donkeys has come down by 61% for any kind of work, thus making them easy prey for slaughter. They are slaughtered for their skin and meat, which are in high demand for use in traditional medicines in China,” said Mr. Pandey.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Referring to a report published by the BBC, she said the donkey population in China had come down from 11 million in 1990 to 3 million in 2022. China has started importing donkey skin from India and Africa. Gelatin is produced from the skin of donkeys, she said.

Donkey milk is consumed in small quantities in Andhra Pradesh with a belief that it cures asthma and some neurological ailments, said Sarita Negi, a representative of Brook. There is, however, no scientific evidence to support it. that, she said. 

Citing that Andhra Pradesh has also seen a decline in donkey population, Brooke’s representatives appealed to the Animal Husbandry Department officials to frame a policy paper and submit it to the State government to ensure protection of the animals.

Kurnool, Guntur and Anantapur were once known for their donkey population, but their numbers had come down drastically now, said District Animal Husbandry Officer Y. Subramanyam.

Animal Husbandry Assistant Director A.V. Ratnam Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Donkey rearers, owners and farm owners attended the seminar. They sought help from the government to make rearing of donkeys a profitable venture.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US