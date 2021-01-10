Donations to Srivani trust cross ₹100 crore

Tirumala

10 January 2021 00:59 IST

Donations to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (Srivani) Trust have crossed ₹100 crore.

The trust was floated on October 21, 2019 with an intention to build the temples of Lord Venkateswara all across the country, fund renovation and other repair works, besides ensuring dhoopa deepa and naivedhya at all major temples and also contribute to the promotion of Sanatana Hindu dharma.

To ensure that the trust gets more donations, the TTD linked the donations to the darshan of the presiding deity.

Any devotee contributing ₹10,000 to the trust will be facilitated with a one-time darshan of the presiding deity on par with other VIPs. Any individual can avail up to nine tickets without any recommendation letter a day in advance. The devotees will be allowed through an exclusive compartment for the darshan of the deity. However, the cost of the darshan ticket which is pegged at ₹500 each has to be borne by the devotees additionally.

The decision to extend Vaikunta dwara darshan for ten days fetched the trust over ₹10 crore even during the pandemic when only a restricted number of devotees were allowed for darshan of the deity at Tirumala.