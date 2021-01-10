Donations to Srivani trust cross ₹100 crore

Donations to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (Srivani) Trust have crossed ₹100 crore.
The trust was floated on October 21, 2019 with an intention to build the temples of Lord Venkateswara all across the country, fund renovation and other repair works, besides ensuring dhoopa deepa and naivedhya at all major temples and also contribute to the promotion of Sanatana Hindu dharma.
To ensure that the trust gets more donations, the TTD linked the donations to the darshan of the presiding deity.
Any devotee contributing ₹10,000 to the trust will be facilitated with a one-time darshan of the presiding deity on par with other VIPs. Any individual can avail up to nine tickets without any recommendation letter a day in advance. The devotees will be allowed through an exclusive compartment for the darshan of the deity. However, the cost of the darshan ticket which is pegged at ₹500 each has to be borne by the devotees additionally.
The decision to extend Vaikunta dwara darshan for ten days fetched the trust over ₹10 crore even during the pandemic when only a restricted number of devotees were allowed for darshan of the deity at Tirumala.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath