Andhra Pradesh

Donations sought for Srisailam pilgrim complex

more-in

The Srisailam devasthanam has invited donations from public for the new pilgrim amenities complex being constructed near the temple.

The building is expected to be completed by Maha Shivaratri, at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore.

The construction of the facility, named Ganesh Sadhanam, began last year in August in two acres. Four blocks comprising 224 rooms, each 270 sqft, with parking facility and a park in the middle of the four blocks.

Ganesh Sadhanam is being constructed to provide affordable lodging for poor and middle-class people, a release by the temple said.

A person who donates ₹10 lakh will be allotted a room for 45 days per year at no cost.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 2:47:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/donations-sought-for-srisailam-pilgrim-complex/article29534878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY