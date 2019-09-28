Donations sought for Srisailam pilgrim complex

The Srisailam devasthanam has invited donations from public for the new pilgrim amenities complex being constructed near the temple.

The building is expected to be completed by Maha Shivaratri, at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore.

The construction of the facility, named Ganesh Sadhanam, began last year in August in two acres. Four blocks comprising 224 rooms, each 270 sqft, with parking facility and a park in the middle of the four blocks.

Ganesh Sadhanam is being constructed to provide affordable lodging for poor and middle-class people, a release by the temple said.

A person who donates ₹10 lakh will be allotted a room for 45 days per year at no cost.