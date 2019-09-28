Donations sought for Srisailam pilgrim complex

The Srisailam devasthanam has invited donations from public for the new pilgrim amenities complex being constructed near the temple.
The building is expected to be completed by Maha Shivaratri, at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore.
The construction of the facility, named Ganesh Sadhanam, began last year in August in two acres. Four blocks comprising 224 rooms, each 270 sqft, with parking facility and a park in the middle of the four blocks.
Ganesh Sadhanam is being constructed to provide affordable lodging for poor and middle-class people, a release by the temple said.
A person who donates ₹10 lakh will be allotted a room for 45 days per year at no cost.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.