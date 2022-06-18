Donations pour in
Donations poured in for various Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trusts here on Saturday.
While the Managing Director of TVS Motors Sudarshan, who donated ₹1.05 crore to Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre, handed over a demand draft for the same to TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, GVA Infra donated ₹1,00,26,000 to Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini scheme, M. Hari Babu and S. Venkateswarulu contributed ₹10 lakh each to SV Annaprasadam Trust and S. Ravi Babu donated ₹2.5 lakh to SV Go-Samrakshana trust.
