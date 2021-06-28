Donations pour in to fight COVID-19

The State has received donations in various forms worth ₹24.5 crore to fight COVID-19 in the past one month, COVID special officer Arja Srikanth has said.

Mr. Srikanth, in a release, said that the State would be receiving more donations worth ₹16 crore in the coming days.

He said Nirman Organisation in collaboration with 10bedicu.org had been setting up 10-bedded ICU facilities in all 13 districts of the State at a cost of ₹10.2 crore. Several other international and domestic companies, trusts and societies had also extended help.

A total of ₹1.3 crore worth of medicines and ₹22.95 crore worth of medical equipment like oxygen concentrators (2,425 units), oxygen cylinders (519 units), ICU beds, masks, PPE kits and others were received and 1,000 more oxygen concentrators were expected soon, Mr. Srikanth said.