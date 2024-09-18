ADVERTISEMENT

Donations pour in for Vijayawada flood victims

Published - September 18, 2024 07:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Venkateswar displays the cheque for ₹57.48 lakh, collected by the district administration towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Donations continued to pour in from social organisations and government departments in Tirupati for the victims staying in the flood-hit areas of Vijayawada.

The Tirupati district administration had taken up the responsibility of collecting funds for the cause and mobilised ₹57,48,408 to be sent to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Collector S. Venkateswar, along with the Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, displayed the mega cheque at a media conference here on Wednesday.

After the Collector volunteered to donate half a month’s salary for the cause, the All India Service officials, departmental staff, industrialists, educational institutions, retired employees and even students came forward to contribute to the CMRF. In all, ₹84.50 lakh was collected from various benefactors across the district, said Mr. Venkateswar.

Narayana schools and colleges in Tirupati and Chittoor districts contributed ₹27.01 lakh for the cause. Deputy general manager Kondala Rao presented the amount to the Collector. Similar donations were made by Accord, Edify and other educational groups.

Amara Raja’s contribution

The Amara Raja Group contributed ₹1 crore to the CMRF of Telangana and ₹2 crore to Andhra Pradesh. The group’s co-founder Galla Arunakumari and Amara Raja Energy and Mobility executive director Vikramaditya Gourineni presented the cheque to chief ministers A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad and N. Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam.

Chairman Jayadev Galla vowed to stand by the families affected by the floods during this challenging times.

