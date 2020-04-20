Donations pour in for COVID fight

Chittoor District Cooperative Central Bank (CDCCB) has donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the rehabilitation of the poor affected by the lockdown.

CDCCB chairperson M. Redemma and other management representatives handed over a cheque for the amount to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, a release said.

Palasa MLA S. Appala Raju presented a cheque for ₹53,03,343 to the Chief Minister. The money was donated by the people, commercial establishments and other organisations in his constituency.

Guntur District Rice Miller’s Association donated ₹25 lakh to the CMRF. Association president V. Bhaskar Rao , secretary V.V.R. Gupta and others presented a cheque for the amount to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi was present.

The Federation of A.P. Granite Industries (FAPGI), Road Metal Lease-holders’ and Crushers’ Association, Piduguralla and Dachepalli Sector Mine Owner’s Forum, Galaxy Granite Association, Colour Granite Quarry Owners of A.P., Federation of A.P. Granite Industries and Parasakti Cement Industries and Bhavya Cements donated ₹2,59,85,000 for the COVID relief measures.

A delegation led by FAPGI chairman S. Venkateswara Rao handed over a cheque to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office. Governnent Principal Secretary (mines) K. Ramgopal was present.