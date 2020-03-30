Andhra Pradesh

Donations pour in for COVID-19 relief

Many came forward to contribute their mite after District Collector G. Veerapandian appealed to people to donate as much as possible to the CM relief fund and a special relief fund set up in the district to fight the crisis ensued in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic.

District Officers Welfare Association donated ₹1,11,111; R&B Engineers Union donated ₹1,00,000; Animal Husbandry Officers’ Union pledged ₹1,50,000; doctors at Regional Eye Hospital donated ₹50,000 and United Nations Association A.P. and Telangana secretary-general Jayaramulu donated 2,000 eco-friendly cotton masks to people in Kurnool district. The masks were brought in from Hyderabad on Monday.

Thanking everyone, Mr. Veerapandian added that all donations in the form of cheques, DDs should be drawn in favour of District Collector, Kurnool, COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Those wanting to make the donations through online mode should send RTGS at: District Collector, Kurnool, COVID -19 Relief Fund Account, SBI A/c No. 39238825774, IFSC: SBIN0006305.

