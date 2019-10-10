Donation-linked darshan counter to come up at Tirumala by Deepavali

In what can be construced as a sweet news to the multitude followers of Lord Venkateswara the first-ever donation-linked darshan counter is all-set to come up at Tirumala by Deepavali.

An official who is acquainted with the facts, on condition of anonymity, said that the management is resolute to set-up a manual counter for the benefit of the devotees till the development of an online application.

For the records, the TTD board of trustees during its maiden sitting on September 23 in-principle had agreed to extend privileged darshan to all those munificently contributing to its Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust - formed with an intention to construct temples of Lord Venkateswara at all the important towns and cities in the country. As the project demands huge investments, which runs into several hundreds of crores of rupees the management thought it wise to link the donations to the darshan of presiding deity.

Every devotee contributing ₹10,000 to the trust will be extended a privileged darshan on par with other protocol VIPs. Contributions can be made in multiples of ₹10,000 but should not exceed ₹1 lakh. Each pilgrim can avail darshan facility for five of his/her family members. Devotees can freely walk up at the counters and choose the date of their darshan and reserve accommodation of their choice as well.

A separate counter will be ear marked for them at the Vaikuntam complex.

The quantum of tickets to be issued will be decided by the Tirumala-based TTD Additional Executive Officer on a day-to-day basis subject to the turnout in the pilgrim crowd.

For the time being it is being proposed to utilize the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens issuing counters till an appropriate location for setting up the counter is identified.

The fully developed online application in all probables will be made available by next month or in a span of next four weeks.

Though it was earlier thought to fix the donation amount at ₹20,000 for each pilgrim, majority of the member trustees, it is learnt, went in favour of ₹10,000.