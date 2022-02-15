Donate online for TTD’s children’s hospital from Feb. 16

Donors to get Udayasthamana Sarva Seva Endowments Scheme tickets

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to accept online contributions for the construction of its Children Super Specialty Hospital proposed in Tirupati from Wednesday (February 16).

The donors will be given the ‘Udayasthamana Sarva Seva Endowments Scheme (USSES) ticket as part of which they will be allowed to take part in all the arjitha sevas performed inside the hill shrine from dawn to dusk.

Those who contribute ₹1.5 crore can utilise the tickets on Fridays , while devotees donating ₹ 1 crore will be accommodated on other days of the week. In all, about 531 tickets will be made available online.

The TTD has said that the online donations will be accepted from 9.30 am on Wednesday on its official website https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.