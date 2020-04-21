Domestic violence cases on the rise during lockdown

Domestic violence, harassment, child sexual abuse and cyber frauds are on the rise during the lockdown period. As many as 175 complaints have been received by Disha Centres (Sakhi One Stop Centres) and CID Police in the State in the last 25 days.

Many victims might be suffering the violence and torture silently at homes, but preferred not to register complaints due to social stigma, family problems and other issues, it is said.

According to Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Director Krithika Shukla, staff of Disha Centres received 35 domestic violence complaints, nine sexual assault (rape), eight sexual abuse, five cyber crime, and 31 other cases from March 23 to April 16.

“We received cases on cyber crime, missing and kidnap, child marriage, child sexual abuse, sexual harassment, rape and domestic violence. The staff of Visakhapatnam centre got 14 complaints, followed by 11 each in Nellore, Krishna and East Godavari districts, nine each in Chittoor and Guntur and seven cases in Vizianagaram district,” the Director told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Swadhar Homes for women

Sakhi One Stop Centres were set up by the Ministry of Women Child Welfare, Government of India, to help women and children, which were renamed as Disha Centres by the State government. In all, 23 Swadhar Homes (meant for providing shelter to women victims) are running in the State, Ms. Shukla said.

“Following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, all steps are being taken to provide protection for women and children in the State. Women and children subjected to harassment, sexual abuse, kidnap harassment over phone or online and other issues may dial Toll Free No. ‘181’ for immediate help,” Krithika Shukla, who is also Disha Special Officer, said.

The Disha Centre staff will rescue the victims and provide shelter for them in Swadhar Homes, being run by WD&CW Department. “Our aim is to provide safe environment for women and children at all places and homes, and no one should suffer harassment and violence,” the Disha Special Officer said.

Victims can call the Disha Centre phone Nos. Srikakulam-9110793708, Vizianagaram-8501914624, Visakhapatnam-6281641040, East Godavari-9603231497, West Godavari-9701811846, Krishna-9100079676, Guntur-9963190234, Nellore-9848653821, Chittoor-9959776697, Kurnool-9701052497 and Ananthapur-8008053408.

Cyber fraud cases

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said the Crime Investigation Department (CID) police registered 79 cyber fraud cases during the lockdown in the State. Of the total, a few cases were related to woman harassment and cheating, the DGP said.

“Instructions have been given to deal with cyber fraud, particularly women harassment cases, strictly. The Women Protection Cell is probing into domestic violence and sexual assault and harassment cases,” Mr. Sawang said.