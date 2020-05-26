Domestic flight operations resume at Vijayawada airport

Passengers coming out of the airport at Gannavaram near Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

26 May 2020 23:18 IST

People who landed from Delhi, Chennai sent for quarantine

Domestic airline operations resumed at the city airport on Tuesday. The airport, after a gap of more than two months, witnessed passenger aircraft movement.

On the first day, as limited operations were permitted, only four aircraft from three different cities flew in bringing in over 300 passengers.

Advertising

Advertising

The passengers came from Bengaluru, New Delhi and Chennai and those who came from New Delhi and Chennai were sent to institutional quarantine as per the conditions announced by the State in line with the Centre's guidelines.

Also, several people from the city left for the three cities in the return flights.

Vijayawada Sub Collector HM Dhayana Chandh visited the airport premises in the morning and inspected the arrangements.