Domestic air cargo terminal opened at Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram Airport Director Manoj Kumar Nayak receiving the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine during the inauguration of domestic air cargo terminal on Friday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

25 June 2021 23:12 IST

IndiGo airlines to handle the operations

The much-awaited domestic air cargo terminal was commissioned at the Rajamahendravaram airport in East Godavari district on Friday.

The terminal will be operated by the Airport Authority of India Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS), a subsidiary of the AAI.

Rajamahendravaram Airport Director Manoj Kumar Nayak inaugurated the terminal in the presence of all the stakeholders and the officials from the AAICLAS, Visakhapatnam.

“The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine (Covaxin) was received on Friday and the automobile spare parts was despatched to Hyderabad. The cargo terminal facility will help boost the economic activity in the East and West Godavari districts,” said Mr. Manoj Kumar Nayak.

Security clearance

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS) has issued the security clearance for the operation of the air cargo terminal. IndiGo Airlines will handle the cargo operations to various destinations from the Rajamahendravaram airport.

Abraham Lincon, in-charge, AAICLAS, Visakhapatnam Branch, representatives from Indigo Airlines, Cargo Agents, and other stakeholders were present on the occasion.