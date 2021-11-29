Dollar Seshadri dies of cardiac arrest

He had remained the face of TTD and was known for his close association with several politicians including Presidents, Prime ministers and Chief ministers of the State besides religious personalities

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Officer-On-Special Duty Dollar Seshadri (74) died of cardiac attack on November 29 at Visakhapatnam. He was at the port city to attend TTD sponsored Kartika Deepotsavam festivities.

Seshadri had joined TTD in 1978 and served the institution in various capacities. But for a brief spell in the initial years of his career he remained posted at Tirumala temple till his retirement in 2007. In recognition of his dedicated services, he was the only person awarded with multiple extensions post retirement.

He had remained the face of TTD and was known for his close association with several politicians including Presidents, Prime ministers and Chief ministers of the State besides religious personalities.

He was widely appreciated for his role during the post-abolition of archaka mirasi system in 1996.

He was forced to abstain from attending duties inside the hill temple after his name figured in the awkward dollar scam that rocked the institution during the first decade of this century and later joined after his acquittal by the court and went on to serve the institution for over 43 years. Till his demise.

Chief minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the sudden demise and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, AP's National Media Advisor Devulapalli Amar, former CM and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Secretary L.V. Subramanyam and several others expressed grief over his sudden demise.

According to the information reaching here, his mortal remains will be brought to Sirigiri apartments in Tirupati by road and last rites to be performed on November 30 at Govinda dhamam.