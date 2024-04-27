ADVERTISEMENT

Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad quits YSRCP, joins TDP

April 27, 2024 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST - GUNTUR

I felt humiliated as my candidature from Tadikonda Assembly constituency was changed without taking me into confidence, he says

Sambasiva Rao M.

Former Minister Dokka Manikya Varaparasad addresses at the State level Safai Karmikula Sammelanam organized by Dalit Bahujan Resource Center in Guntur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, YSRCP’s Guntur District president and former Minister, resigned from the party and joined the TDP on Friday.

Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad told The Hindu over phone that he joined the TDP after resigning from the primary membership of the YSRCP as well as the party post.

When asked what was the reason for his sudden decision, Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad said that he felt humiliated in the YSRCP.

“Without giving proper reason, or having a word with me, the party changed my candidature from the Tadikonda Assembly constituency. The party announced the name of former Minister M. Sucharitha from the constituency within days of giving ticket to me. They did not even discuss, or bother to inform me about the change. My efforts to meet party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy too failed,” he said.

