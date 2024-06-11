ADVERTISEMENT

Dokka demands CBI inquiry into YSRCP’s liquor policy, terms it a ‘big scam’

Published - June 11, 2024 08:12 pm IST - TIRUMALA

When Arvind Kejriwal can be put behind bars for a similar ‘scam’, why should the offenders in Andhra Pradesh not be punished, he questions

The Hindu Bureau

Dokka Manikya Varaparasad | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the liquor policy adopted by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Varaprasad, who switched over to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), days ahead of the elections due to being denied a YSRCP ticket for the Tadikonda Assembly constituency, termed the YSRCP’s liquor policy ‘the biggest scam’, which he alleged, swindled thousands of crores.

“When Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and his colleagues can be put behind bars in a similar ‘scam’ for siphoning off a little over ₹100 crores, why should the offenders who have played with the health of the people of the State not be punished?” he asked.

The TDP leader urged the newly formed NDA government to order a CBI inquiry and investigate the scam and recover the money, which he said should be spent on the health of the people besides compensating all those who have fallen prey to the flawed policy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US